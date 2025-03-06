Central Maine Healthcare honors its residents

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Healthcare, which includes Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC), Rumford Hospital, Bridgton Hospital and numerous practices, recognized its medical residents for the critical role they play in the healthcare system.

Feb. 28 was national “Thank a Resident Day,” a time to honor those team members who have graduated from medical school and are at Central Maine Healthcare to gain experience and specialize in a particular area of medicine.

These residents are committed to providing compassionate care to patients and their families while conducting important research and collaborating with doctors and nurses to strengthen patient care.

“I would like to publicly express my gratitude to our resident physicians,” said Bethany Picker, MD, medical director of Family Medicine Residency. “This diverse group of doctors honors our health system with their trust to give them the training and experiences they need to develop into competent family physicians. In the process, they provide exceptional, compassionate care to the most vulnerable of our patients, partner outside our system to improve the well-being of our community and remind us why we were drawn to healthcare ourselves.”

“Our dedicated family medicine residents have a huge impact at Central Maine Healthcare by creating a rich teaching environment,” said Rebecca Brakeley, MD, interim chief medical officer at Central Maine Healthcare. “Having residents critically think through each clinical decision ups everyone’s game and is beneficial for the patient and care team, alike.”

Central Maine Medical Center Family Medicine Residency (CMMC FMR) is a 7-7-7 ACGME certified program with an osteopathic recognition track and rural training. Founded in 1978, CMMC FMR has graduated more than 160 family physicians. The program prepares physicians to practice family medicine in communities with populations ranging from 500 to 500,000.

Pictured left to right: Michael Stadnicki, MD, medical division chief, Primary Care, Mark Steciuk, MD, chief of Pathology, Tasha Duval, DO, physician, OB GYN, Bethany Picker, MD, residency program director, Rebecca Brakeley, MD, interim chief medical officer, Tim Counihan, MD, chief of surgery and Oncology Institute