Halfway There at TPT filled with humor, heart, romance

LEWISTON, ME — From the author of Lunenberg and The Ladies Foursome, comes HALFWAY THERE, a hilarious and heartwarming comedy about the unshakeable bonds of female friendship playing March 14 – 23 at The Public Theatre.

Imagine Steel Magnolias meets And Just Like That when four lovable ladies meet every day for coffee and a gab fest at a local diner in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia. A bit of change is inspired in everyone’s life when a handsome new doctor takes an interest in the youngest of the women and her three wise-cracking friends decide to offer their advice. Filled to the brim with humor, heart and romance, grab your best friend or sweetheart and treat yourself to a great night out!

As the most produced playwright in Canada, Norm Foster is often referred to as the “Canadian Neil Simon” for the delightful way he finds humor in all situations. “The great thing about this show is the way it celebrates both the strength and vulnerability of women and showcases the power of friendship”, say Artistic Director Janet Mitchko. “Aside from Norm Foster’s delicious sense of humor, I think his true success comes from how easy it is to recognize yourself or someone you know in every character he creates”.

HALFWAY THERE March 14 – 23 at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn’s Professional Theatre, 31 Maple St, Lewiston. For tickets and more information visit ThePublicTheatre.org or call 782-3200.

