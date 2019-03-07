“Central Maine’s Funniest Comedian” to be crowned at Franco Center Invitational

Twelve local comics have been chosen to compete in the Central Maine Comedy Invitational on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. They will vie for a chance to take home the grand prize of $250 and the title of “Central Maine’s Funniest Comedian.”

Local comedian and Franco Center board member Dawn Hartill will host the event. The first winner of the title, Billy Jack Goodwin, will headline with a guest appearance. Each contestant will be given five minutes to present an original monolog that would be considered “PG-13.” The 2019 winner will be chosen by audience vote at the end of the evening. Admission is $5 at the door.

Located at 46 Cedar Street, the Franco Center is wheelchair accessible. On-site parking is available at the Continental Mill on Oxford Street. Doors and the cash bar open at 6:30 p.m.For more information, visit the box office, call 783-1585, or see www.francocenter.org.