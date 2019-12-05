Maine Music Society Chorale ready for Holiday concert

Maine Music Society Chorale

On December 14 and 15 at 3p.m., the MMS Chorale will present its annual Heritage Holidaysconcert featuringthe exquisite Christmas cantata Hodieby Ralph Vaughan Williams at Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston. Come immerse yourself in this moving musical rendition of the familiar Christmas story composed by one of the most beloved British composers. Our featured soloists for Hodie will send shivers down your spine and the chorale will have you wanting to shout Allelulia. Sopranos Becky Goodenough, Laura Grams and Torey Gimpel, Tenor Brian Pfohl, and Baritone Carl Steidel are superb in their storytelling roles.

In addition, the Chorale will perform seasonal Chanukah songs and Christmas carols selected to put you in the true holiday spirit. Keeping with tradition, the concert will end with everyone joining in to sing a round of beloved Christmas carols.

Celebratingthe holiday seasonwith the Maine Music Society Chorale has become a beloved tradition in the L/A area, and you won’t want to miss this highlight of the concert season. There’ll be music for everyone. Come usher in your holiday joy with this extraordinary seasonal event!

For a preview of what’s in store, listen in to John Corrie and Susan Trask on Maine’s Big Z 105.5’s Breakfast Club on Tuesday, December 3, at 8:00 a.m.

For more information visit our website at www.mainemusicsociety.org or like us on Face book! You can also call our business office, SmART Management, at 207-333-3386.

Sponsors are Gleason Media, Maple Way Dental Care, Platz Associates, Paris Farmers Union and Liberty Mutual.

Ticket Information: Reserved Seating: Adult: $22; Senior: $20; Student: $10; under 12: Free*. *When accompanied by an adult. Plus a $2 handling fee per ticket. Group discount: 20% off price before handling fee for 10 or more tickets to the same performance.