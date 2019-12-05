Chocolate Church Arts Center presents A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol

The Chocolate Church Arts Center turns the holiday spotlight on family entertainment with a theater production of A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol. The cast of adults and children from Bath, Brunswick, and beyond will perform the show on December 12 to 14 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m.

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol takes on a new twist in this charming production, as the classic tale is told by beloved fairy tale characters – the big bad wolf takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, King Midas adopts Jacob Marley, and the show features appearances from the three little pigs, Mother Goose, Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, and more.

A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol will be directed by Michael Millett of Topsham, who recently appeared as the endearing King Pellinore in the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s fall production of Camelot. Billy Rankis of Brunswick takes on the simultaneous role of the big bad wolf and Ebenezer Scrooge, and Mother Goose will be played by Bath’s Deborah Patterson. Other cast members include Keith Libby, Carolyn Frederick, Charles McDonald, Jodi Rodriguez, and Shirley Bernier.

A holiday theater production has become a tradition at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, and A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol is ideal for family members of all ages to soak in the festive spirit. Tickets for the show at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, located at 804 Washington Street, are available at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at (207) 442-8455.