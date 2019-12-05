Dirigo FCU donates $24,272 to help end hunger in Maine Communities

Pictured l to r: The Dirigo FCU management team presented checks to local agencies on November 18, 2019. Pictured Left to Right (front): Mark Samson, Ray Michaud, Nicole Mailhot, Betsy Sawyer-Manter, Kayden Boilard, Erin Reed, Jamie Caouette, Pam August, Linda Hooker, Kevin Joler. (back): Chris Bouchard, Irene Richard, Chris Bicknell, Jennifer Putnam, Janice Daku, Sandy Swett, Laura Vincent, Joel Furrow, Ethan Minton.

Dirigo Federal Credit Union partnered with the Maine Credit Union League’s Campaign for Ending Hunger and donated $24,272 for the 2019 Campaign. All money raised from the was distributed to hunger organizations and food pantries located in Androscoggin & Oxford Counties on November 18, 2019 when leaders from the local organizations were invited to the Credit Union to receive donations. Checks were given to twenty local agencies including Rural Community Action Ministry, Trinity Jubilee Center, St. Martin de Porres, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Poland Community Church Food Bank, Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry, Hope Haven, New Beginnings, The Root Cellar, Mannafed, Seniors Plus, Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry, The Store Next Door, Harrison Food Bank, and The Good Shepard Food Bank.