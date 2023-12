Members of The Ladies Guild of Our Lady of Ransom Church, Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Mechanic Falls are pictured getting into the Christmas spirit as they finalize plans for their annual Christmas Craft Fair. It will be held on Saturday December 2nd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall at 117 Elm Street. The fair will include craft vendors, raffle baskets, a bake sale and a light luncheon.