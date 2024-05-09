Jared Tobolski, MD, joins CMH cardiology team

LEWISTON, ME — The Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute (CMHVI), which is part of Central Maine Healthcare, is pleased to welcome Jared Tobolski, MD.

Dr. Tobolski, a general cardiologist who specializes in non-invasive cardiology, will be the new director of the institute’s preventative cardiology and sub-specialty clinic, as well as director of Cardiac Rehabilitation.

Dr. Tobolski completed medical school at Drexel College of Medicine and his residency at Brown University in Rhode Island. He also completed a fellowship in cardiology at Maine Medical Center.

“I chose the field of cardiology due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease and opportunity to provide meaningful interventions to reduce mortality and hospitalizations within my community,” Dr. Tobolski said. “I additionally love the physiology of the cardiovascular system and ability to personally interpret radiographic studies in the clinical context of my patients.

“My goal is to ensure all the patients within our healthcare system are receiving the highest quality, guideline-directed cardiovascular care in order to improve their quality of life and prevent unnecessary hospitalizations.”

Dr. Tobolski serves part-time in the New Hampshire Air National Guard as an internal medicine physician.