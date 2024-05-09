Last Hurrah concert at Franco Center raises over $6K  

LEWISTON, ME—Three local musicians got together to perform in a fundraising concert at the Franco Center in March and raised more than $6,000 for the victims, and the families of the victims, of the Oct. 25, 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston.

The concert was coordinated by and featured BMW, an acronym that represents musicians Denny Breau, Mark Miller, and Arlo West. Also on stage for the concert were Arthur Melendy on keyboards; Krister Rollins on bass; and Ron Bouffard on drums. Greg Keneborus of HPA Production and Services managed the sound for the concert.

Penny Drumm, financial administrator of the Franco Center, wrote a check to the LA Metro Chamber Foundation for $6,867.03, representing the money raised by the BMW trio at the fundraiser concert.

“We are so grateful for the collaborative effort and leadership from our community of musicians through the Franco Center! Throughout the days and weeks following October 25, we were amazed at how our community showed support and raised funds by giving of their unique talents,” said Shanna Cox, president and CEO of the LA Metro Chamber. “This donation to the One Lewiston Resilience Fund will support the communities’ journey to healing, including upcoming remembrance events this October.”

The One Lewiston Resilience Fund, which was announced in March 2024, is a collaboration between the City of Lewiston and the LA Metro Chamber Foundation. The fund will be overseen by a group of stakeholders responsible for engaging survivors, first responders, and the whole community to determine the most impactful and lasting ways to heal. Updates on the fund can be found at OneLewiston.org, and the announcement of committee membership and remembrance events will be updated regularly.

The Franco Center is in the former St. Mary’s Church at 46 Cedar Street, in Lewiston. The Center is home to performing arts and heritage programs. Visit www.francocenter.org for more information about upcoming events at the Franco Center.

Angie D’Amours, Chamber director of engagement; Theresa Shanahan, Franco Center development administrator; Penny Drumm, Franco Center financial administrator; musician Denny Breau; Shanna Cox, Chamber president and CEO; and musicians Mark Miller and Arlo West, gathered recently to present a check to the Chamber foundation in the amount of $6,867.03 for the One Lewiston Resilience Fund created for the victims of the Oct. 25, 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston. The musicians were instrumental in coordinating the fundraising concert in collaboration with the Franco Center. Photo credit: Jose Leiva