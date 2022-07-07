City Clerk Elected to International Board of Nonprofit Organization

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (June 27, 2022) – Kathleen M. Montejo, MMC, City Clerk of Lewiston, Maine, was elected to the Board of Directors of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a nonprofit Organization with more than 15,000 members worldwide.

Montejo was sworn in during the Institute’s 76th Annual Conference in Little Rock, AR, on May 25, 2022 during the Organization’s annual business meeting. Montejo’s Region is comprised of approximately 1,000 members representing Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. She will serve a three-year term culminating in May 2025.

Montejo has been the City Clerk of Lewiston, Maine since January 1999. Previously, she was the City Clerk for Bath, ME and the Town Clerk for Woolwich, ME. She has earned her Certified Municipal Clerk and Master Municipal Clerk designations and is an Athenian Leadership Society Fellow.

Montejo has served on several IIMC committees including Membership, Education, Research & Resource, and Records Management. She is Maine’s Local Election Administrator representative to the federal U.S. Elections Assistance Commission Standards Board.

Kathy holds her Lifetime Certification as a Certified Clerk of Maine and is past state president of the Maine Town & City Clerks Association, for which she has served for over 25 years as an instructor for workshops on election administration, municipal law, business licensing, parliamentary procedure and more. She is the Maine Municipal Clerk of the Year for 2000.

In 1991, she graduated with a B.A. in Public Management, with a minor in Public Relations, from the University of Maine and is a 1997 graduate of the New England Municipal Clerks Institute. She has her Paralegal Certificate from Boston University and is a Notary Public, a Dedimus Justice and a nationally Registered Parliamentarian.

Founded in 1947, IIMC is a professional nonprofit association with more than 15,000 members throughout North America and 12 other countries, representing municipalities with populations of 1,000 to more than 10 million. IIMC prepares its membership to meet the challenges of the diverse role of the Municipal Clerk by providing services and continuing professional development opportunities in 46 permanent college-and universitybased learning centers. IIMC offers Municipal Clerks a Certified Municipal Clerk Program (CMC), a Master Municipal Clerk Academy (MMCA) Program and other opportunities to benefit members and the government entities they serve. A 26-member Board of Directors governs IIMC.