City of Lewiston hosts Holiday at the Plaza

LEWISTON, ME – The City of Lewiston announced today that the annual Holiday at the Plaza will take place on Sat., Dec. 2 (rain date Dec. 3), in Dufresne Plaza, 72 Lisbon Street, from 12 noon to 5:30 PM. Admission is free.

In the wake of the Oct. 25 tragedy, the City of Lewiston decided to proceed with the holiday event to continue to heal. It is the hope for the community to join in the Holiday At The Plaza to make memories and establish traditions.

The plaza and adjacent Lisbon Street will be filled with holiday spirit and activities galore complemented by musical entertainment, horse and wagon rides, and the Christmas Tree and Menorah lighting at 5:17 PM. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on site ready for photo ops and looking forward to letters children may write to them.

Attendees can also ice skate (free skates available), visit with live reindeer, have fun in a giant snow globe, take a Kiddie Choo Choo ride, play games in the KidZone, play Snow Throw, play Slap Hockey, or take selfies with photo op arctic animal props.

And, there will also be a fishing pond, where children can “fish” for a toy, reminiscent of the beloved former Peck’s Department Store that countless residents have fond memories of. The Maine Nordiques mascot and the Lewiston High School Blue Devils mascot will also be mingling with the crowd.

At press time, performers booked are Maine Christmas Tree singer Malinda Liberty, the Maine Music Society Chamber Singers, Bates College Crosstones, Josie French of the Monmouth Community Players, local performer Leslie Reed, the Lewiston High School Chamber Singers, and Rabbi Sruli Dresdner and Lisa Mayer from Temple Shalom.

If you are a shopper, we have you in mind as well, as several local crafters will be on site offering many diverse choices for your holiday shopping list. Area shops and restaurants will also be open for shopping and tasty treats. Food trucks will be at the plaza as well. In addition, Rinck Advertising will host a mitten Christmas tree outside their business at 113 Lisbon Street, and attendees may grab a free pair.

Free parking will be available at the Oak Street Parking Garage, One Oak Street, Lewiston. For more information: www.lewistonmaine.gov/holiday2023