City of Lewiston seeks to fill boards and committees

LEWISTON, ME – The City of Lewiston is seeking resident volunteers to serve as members of the City’s various boards and committees. The following city boards and committees have current openings: Board of Appeals full member, Androscoggin County Budget Committee – District 2, Planning Board associate member, and Lewiston Senior Advisory Council representatives from Wards 1, 2, 4, 5, and city wide.

The Board of Appeals is charged with hearing citizen appeals regarding orders, rules or failures of certain municipal entities to act relating to the zoning and land use code, building code, property maintenance, fire prevention codes, etc. The board has limited authority in granting conditional use permits and variances of zoning setbacks and related requirements.

The County Budget Committee will review the proposed budget, meet with each department and make recommendations to the Commissioners. The committee meets September through November. Residents can look up their county district on the election page of the City of Lewiston’s website.

The Lewiston Seniors Advisory Council serves as an advisory council to the City Council in regard to community issues affecting seniors and shall serve as a liaison between the seniors of the community and the city. The committee shall enable seniors to send and receive recommendations from the City Council for consideration, to work toward goals that empower all of the community’s senior population, and to undertake service projects that enhance the community.

The Planning Board performs duties prescribed by ordinance and state statute regarding subdivision review, major development review, and amendments to the land use code. It directs the preparation and maintenance of the official city zoning map and the city’s comprehensive plan. The board reviews the annual capital improvement program and the acquisition and disposition of all public ways, land, buildings and other municipal facilities not acquired through tax-lien foreclosure. It hears and decides applications for conditional use permits, where the development is a major development as defined by City Code.

Lewiston residents interested in applying can contact the City Clerk’s Department to complete a committee volunteer application. Application forms are also available on the Boards and Committees page of the City’s website at www.lewistonmaine.gov. Committee descriptions, meeting times and other information about committee service are also available on the City’s website. Applications can be submitted at any time and will be accepted until the positions are filled however the requested filing deadline is 4 PM on Wed., Aug. 28.

Residents are welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Department at 207-513-3124 with any questions. Completed applications shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office for processing. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM to 4 PM.