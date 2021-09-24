Claxton earns perfect voting score

From Maine Senate

AUGUSTA – Sen. Ned Claxton (D-Androscoggin) earned a perfect score from Democracy Maine’s 2021 Legislative Scorecard for his voting record to clean up state government, get money out of politics and safeguard democracy.

Sen. Claxton was one of 15 members of the Maine Senate to earn a perfect score.

“Throughout my time in the Senate, I have prioritized legislation to ensure we have accessible and secure elections throughout our state for generations to come,” said Sen. Claxton. “In Maine, with our town clerks working hard to ensure accurate vote counts, we have one of the highest voter turnout rates in the nation, and we ought to build on that. I will continue working toward growing the number of voters who participate in our elections, reducing the influence outside money has in our campaigns, and protecting the fundamental right every American citizen has to the ballot box. At the end of the day, the more folks who participate in our elections, the better off we all are.”

This session, Sen. Claxton supported legislation that was sponsored by Sen. Louie Luchini, D-Ellsworth, to ban corporate contributions to political candidates running for state office.

Sen. Claxton also supported legislation to fully implement ranked-choice voting, to open up Maine’s primary system to unenrolled voters, to include racial impact statements as part of the legislative process, and other measures protecting the rights of Maine people to vote.

Democracy Maine is a collaboration between three nonpartisan organizations – the League of Women Voters of Maine, Maine Citizens for Clean Elections and Maine Students Vote – that work together to lead Maine in advocating for voter rights, campaign finance reform, modern and secure elections, government ethics, and voter education and engagement.

The coalition scored nine initiatives considered by the 130th Maine Legislature.

Democracy Maine’s 2021 Legislative Scorecard can be viewed at democracymaine.org/2021scorecard.

Sen. Ned Claxton (D-Androscoggin) represents Maine Senate District 20, which includes Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Minot, New Gloucester, and Poland.