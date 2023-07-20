CLT to Present The Little Mermaid Musical 

AUBURN, ME (July 14, 2023) — Rehearsals are well underway for the Community Little Theatre (CLT) production of The Little Mermaid, which will open August 10th.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright, this “fishy fable” includes such popular songs as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Mermaid princess Ariel is fascinated by the world and lives of people on dry land, and longs to someday join them, though her father, King Triton forbids contact. When she falls in love with human Prince Eric from afar, she makes a deal with her father’s sister and enemy Ursula: she is temporarily transformed into a human and may remain so if she wins the kiss of true love from her prince within three days. The dangerous mission leads to a showdown between good and evil forces which only love can remedy.

Director/choreographer Becca Tinkham has assembled a large and talented cast for the show, led by CLT veteran Mackenzie Richard as Ariel. Other principal and supporting cast members are Scotty Venable as Prince Eric, Chris Cifelli as Grimsby, Jayson Bray as King Triton, Germaine Robinson as Sebastian, Leslie Reed as Flounder, Zack Balkcom as Scuttle, and Justin Morin as Ursula.

Playing featured roles are Greg Lambert, Ansley Watson, Maria Groover, Makenzie Finnegan, Anna Sargent, Samantha Melquist, Maddy Vaillancourt, Brian Pfohl, Ellie Pfohl, and Heather Pape. In the ensemble are Eddie Angelo, Birdie Gay, Hannah Hanson, Valorie Lake, Karen McArthur, Iver McLeod, Mary Melquist, David Moyse, Lacey Moyse, Brock Rancourt, and Cody Watson.

Tinkham’s production team includes music director Paul G. Caron, assistant director/stage manager Brandon Chaloux, and producers Jennifer McClure Groover and Justin Morin.

The Little Mermaid will be performed at CLT at 30 Academy Street in Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on August 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and August 13 and 20 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket prices (including all fees) are $22.00 for adults, $19.00 for seniors, and $14.00 for students. Tickets are available online at www.laclt.com/box-office or by calling 207-783-0958.

Members of CLT’s production of The Little Mermaid are pictured here rehearsing a scene from the show. From left in front and center are Cody Watson, Ellie Pfohl, Leslie Reed, Germaine Robinson, Mackenzie Richard, Lacey Moyse, and Mary Melquist. In back are Karen McArthur, Birdie Gay, Brian Pfohl, Iver McLeod, Brock Rancourt, and Scotty Venable.