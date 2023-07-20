Bridgton Hospital Director Receives Medical Certification

BRIDGTON, ME (July 14, 2023) — Amy Dugas, director of primary care and specialty services at Bridgton Hospital, has earned the professional designation of Certified Medical Practice Executive (CMPE) by the American College of Medical Practice Executives.

Established in 1956, the American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE) is the standard-setting and certification body of the Medical Group Management Association. ACMPE offers board certification and fellowship in medical practice management.

The journey wasn’t an easy one. After meeting the requirements to become board eligible, Amy prepared for and completed two proctored exams, and completed 50 hours of continuing education. In all, it took her just over 12 months.

“I am incredibly proud of Amy for achieving this certification,” said Stephany Jacques, interim president of Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital. “It exemplifies her commitment to continuous advancement in education and utilizing expert resources to drive successful results for our practices. “

Amy will celebrate her tenth anniversary with Central Maine Healthcare in September.