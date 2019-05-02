CMCC names Student of the Year

Student of the Year Kayla Thayer of Auburn receives a legislative sentiment from State Representatives Bruce Bickford of Auburn (l.) and Lester Ordway of Standish.

Central Maine Community College has announced that Kayla Thayer of Auburn has been named the school’s Student of the Year. She and six other Maine community college students were honored recently for their academic success and campus and community involvement at a ceremony hosted by the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees.

Since starting at CMCC in the fall of 2017, Thayer has earned high honors or president’s honors every semester. In addition to her academic success in the Life Sciences program, Thayer has been active on campus with the TRIO and Honor’s Program, as secretary of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and as a tutor in the Math/Science Center. She has also been an MS Walk volunteer and an event volunteer at Safe Voices. She is employed at Hannaford in Turner.

Thayer will graduate from CMCC this spring and then transfer to the University of Maine to earn a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry with a concentration in Pre-Pharmacy. She hopes to eventually pursue a doctoral degree in Pharmacy and work for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.