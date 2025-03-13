CMH celebrates National Nutrition Month

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Healthcare is encouraging the communities it serves to remember the saying, “You are what you eat” throughout March, which is National Nutrition Month.

The theme for this year’s National Nutrition Month is “Food connects us.” Food is a beautiful way that we can connect with one another through culture and community, registered dietician nutritionists say.

Central Maine Healthcare, which includes Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC), Rumford Hospital, Bridgton Hospital and numerous practices, includes a team of registered dietitians that plays a critical role in helping patients and its own team members understand the connection between the food we eat and how it impacts our health throughout our lives.

“It’s no secret: healthy food choices are key to well-being and longevity,” said Sandy Collins, RDN, LDN, clinical dietitian, Central Maine Bariatric Surgery. “Some of the steps we can take to achieve this include dining out less, eating more plant foods and fiber, choosing whole grains such as brown rice, whole wheat bread and sides such as quinoa and consuming healthy fats and lean protein. Regular physical activity can also make a big difference.”

Members of Central Maine Healthcare’s nutrition team are hosting information tables in the CMMC cafeteria in March to help spread the word about healthy food choices.

Central Maine Healthcare dieticians at CMMC nutrition information table