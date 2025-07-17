New management group announced for the Colisée

LEWISTON, ME – Mill Town Sports and Entertainment has announced that it will commence a new era of management of the historic Lewiston Colisée. Mill Town is committed to revitalizing the legendary Colisée and elevating it as a premier hub for sports and entertainment in Maine. Mill Town views the Colisée as an important economic catalyst for the Lewiston community

“We couldn’t be more excited to get started,” said Nate Bostic, President of Mill Town Sports and Entertainment. “From working with current partners, to welcoming new groups, we’re here to bring energy and passion for top-tier sports events and entertainment back to the Colisée.” One of our founding principles is loyalty to our local communities. Mill Town plans to be an active presence throughout Lewiston and surrounding areas. “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many incredible people in the community over the past year,” said Nate, “If I haven’t met you yet, I’ll be stopping by soon. We’re dedicated to honoring the tradition of the Colisée and preserving what makes it so special to so many.”

With this new chapter, Mill Town Sports and Entertainment is committed to making the Lewiston Colisée a vibrant, inclusive destination where memories are made and legacies live on. The vision for the Colisée entails a dynamic range of programming including concerts, boxing events, community entertainment, high-end junior hockey, and a comprehensive Learn-to-Play program to foster youth participation in hockey.

Mill Town Sports and Entertainment is committed to elevating the sports and entertainment experience for everyone who enters The Colisée. Founded by Boston Hockey Academy CEO, Nate Bostic, Mill Town will prioritize fostering a welcoming atmosphere by creating a clean, organized, and inviting environment, ensuring comfort and inclusivity for all attendees.