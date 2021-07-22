Comedy fundraiser for Make-A-Wish

From Maine Event

LEWISTON – Uncle Andy’s Digest and Maine Event Comedy have once again partnered to present a night of stand-up comedy to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine.

The show is 7 p.m. today at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish.

The lineup includes Casey Crawford, who has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival, Mark Turcotte (World Series Comedy), Ryan Gartley (Comix at Foxwoods), Dawn Hartill (International Lady Laughs Festival), and Nic Dufault, who has opened for comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried.

“Uncle Andy’s Digest owner Jim Marston ran this idea by me two years ago and I jumped at the chance,” said Maine Event Comedy founder Mark Turcotte. “We sold out our first show in 2019, last year was called off due to the pandemic, and I couldn’t be more excited to be back, partnering with Jimbo for this wonderful cause. The Franco Center’s Heritage Hall is a perfect comedy venue and the lineup is outstanding.”

“Partnering with Mark and Maine Event Comedy has been truly awesome. For those comedians to donate their time for such a worthy cause is really incredible. We are excited and look forward to this upcoming comedy show, and we want to see you there,” said Jimbo from Uncle Andy’s Digest.

Make-A-Wish Maine started in 1992 and has granted more than 1,600 life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. Wishes that give families hope through dark times, strength to persevere, and experiences that forever change their lives.

The show will contain adult language and content and is intended for ages 18-and-over. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and may be purchased at uncleandys.com.

The Franco Center is located at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston.