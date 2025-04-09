Commission on Cancer gives CMH oncology program seal of approval

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Healthcare’s cancer care program is among the best in the nation, according to the Commission on Cancer (CoC).

The CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for patients with cancer by setting and raising standards. The organization promotes cancer prevention, research, education and monitoring of comprehensive quality care.

“As a participant of the Commission on Cancer (CoC), your hospital has earned distinction as an American College of Surgeons Surgical Quality Partner. This designation recognizes that your institution is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in surgical care,” a statement from the CoC reads.

“This is great news and confirmation of what we already know: our oncology team members are among the best in the nation,” said Tim Counihan, MD, chief of surgery. “This accreditation should serve as further proof to our cancer patients that they are in great hands at Central Maine Healthcare.”

“The Commission on Cancer has incredibly high standards, so it’s especially gratifying to receive this accreditation,” said John Hamilton, senior vice president of service line operations at CMH. “This recognition not only highlights our dedication to quality but also reinforces our role as leaders in advancing cancer care and improving outcomes for our patients.”

The Central Maine Comprehensive Cancer Center is committed to providing high-quality care close to home. In order to offer the best care available, our interdisciplinary team of caregivers continually researches new technologies, meets regularly to discuss case presentations and uses data from the cancer registry to monitor patient outcomes. CMH’s cancer care program has earned numerous accreditations and distinctions—recognizing our cancer care teams who work tirelessly to help patients conquer this devastating disease.