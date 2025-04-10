Literacy Volunteers to hold 25th annual Scrabble Fest

AUBURN, ME — Scrabble fans are invited to help raise money for Literacy Volunteers by playing their favorite board game on April 27 at the High Street Congregational Church, Auburn.

This is Scrabble with a twist, as the competition features teams of two to four players collaborating over the same letter tray to try and out-score another team.

Participants can either form a team or register as an individual and be matched with a team that needs a player. In honor of our 25th Anniversary, we have added a Master division for those who compete at tournament level. For players that are accomplished but do not compete at tournament level we have the Pro category, while more relaxed players should choose the Social division. Players collect pledges to benefit adult literacy services in Androscoggin County, and the top fundraisers have a wonderful array of prizes to choose from.

All proceeds raised by players are used to provide critically needed literacy services for adults in our community. Join us on April 27 at the High Street Congregational Church, 106 Pleasant St., Auburn, for an enjoyable afternoon of refreshments, prizes, and good-natured Scrabble competition. Arrive at 1:00 p.m. to sign in as gameplay begins at 1:30. The Scrabble Fest ends at 4:30 p.m. Preregistration is required by April 21. For more information, call 753-6658 or email scrabble@literacyvolunteersandro.org or go to the website: www.literacyvolunteersandro.org.

Congratulations LRTC junior, Cora Moody, for creating the winning design for Literacy Volunteers 25th Annual Letters for Literacy Scrabble Fest. Registration is now open for the event, which is scheduled for April 30, 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the High Street Church in Auburn.