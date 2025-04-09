South African musician returns to Bradley Backstage April 17

FRYEBURG, ME — South African musician McCoy Mrubata will be returning to the LHE/PAC’s Bradley Backstage on April 17th, at 7:00PM. Mrubata will be joined by his musical collaborator, guitarist Gary Wittner. Once a member of the legendary Hugh Masekela’s band, McCoy Mrubata has established himself as a saxophonist, bandleader and touring/recording artist. A recent recipient of the South African Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center’s International Arts Gold Medal, McCoy Mrubata has released over 20 CDs of original South African jazz and has toured the African continent and Europe extensively. His music blends traditional African roots with American jazz.

Guitarist Gary Wittner, a faculty member at the University of Southern Maine School of Music and Bowdoin College, has performed worldwide on 5 continents. He has officially represented the USA multiple times as a Kennedy Center Jazz Ambassador, Fulbright Specialist, and US Embassy Outreach Artist. Gary has released 7 CDs as a leader. He performs original music, instrumental and vocal jazz, Blues and Americana, Latin and Middle Eastern music. His book, Thelonious Monk for Guitar, published in 1999, has been a favorite of guitarists worldwide.

Bradley Backstage tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street in Fryeburg, Maine on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.