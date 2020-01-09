FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Concerts for a Cause hosts Bold Riley

January 9, 2020 | Author
Bold Riley (LtoR) Erin Sampson, Dennis Boyd, Michael Hayashida, John Gunn and Julia Edwards.

Concerts for a Cause is proud to host Bold Riley on Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Auburn. 

Bold Riley is a folk quintet hailing from Western Maine, known for full vocal harmonies and uplifting originals. Fiddle, guitar, banjo, accordion, bass and percussion provide a wide range of instrumentation for listeners. While band members Michael Hayashida, John Gunn, Julia Edwards, Erin Sampson, and Dennis Boyd take turns singing lead, and a strong sense of community drives the energy of their music.

The band just released their first full length album, Kinship, showcasing a refined list of originals peppered with a few key covers. The result is truly Bold Riley: family, love, and hope. The band is immensely proud of joy, connection and community their music brings to all listeners.

Concerts for a Cause brings special concerts to the LA community, while raising money for local charities. The series is produced by a dedicated group of church members.

The First Universalist Church of Auburn is located at 169 Pleasant Street (across from Dairy Joy) in Auburn. Parking is accessible.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

9 North River Road, #232
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2020 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.