Concerts for a Cause hosts Bold Riley

Bold Riley (LtoR) Erin Sampson, Dennis Boyd, Michael Hayashida, John Gunn and Julia Edwards.

Concerts for a Cause is proud to host Bold Riley on Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Auburn.

Bold Riley is a folk quintet hailing from Western Maine, known for full vocal harmonies and uplifting originals. Fiddle, guitar, banjo, accordion, bass and percussion provide a wide range of instrumentation for listeners. While band members Michael Hayashida, John Gunn, Julia Edwards, Erin Sampson, and Dennis Boyd take turns singing lead, and a strong sense of community drives the energy of their music.

The band just released their first full length album, Kinship, showcasing a refined list of originals peppered with a few key covers. The result is truly Bold Riley: family, love, and hope. The band is immensely proud of joy, connection and community their music brings to all listeners.

Concerts for a Cause brings special concerts to the LA community, while raising money for local charities. The series is produced by a dedicated group of church members.

The First Universalist Church of Auburn is located at 169 Pleasant Street (across from Dairy Joy) in Auburn. Parking is accessible.