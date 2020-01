Gorham Yoga Company hosts Art Night-Rustic painting on January 17 at 6 p.m. Join us for a fun time of community! This DIY class with instruction from local artist Sarah Copperberg, will have you feeling creative in no time. $20 covers all materials and instruction to make your own rustic painting. Limited to 15 students! Grab a friend, sign up, and enjoy a hands-on start to the New Year! For more information call gorhamyogaco@gmail.com