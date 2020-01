Celebrate another year’s worth of music making with Lauren Rioux’s amazing studio. Students perform Bach to Bluegrass, with inspiring professionals Brittany Haas, Joe K. Walsh, and Eve Vernon Sawyer. This year marks 21 years of Lauren’s commitment to music education. Concert held Sunday, January 19, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Corthell Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/451640609052130/.