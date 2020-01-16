Lewiston high school graduate receives Maine Dental Association Scholarship

Christian Labonte

Christian Labonte, a graduate of Lewiston High School who attends the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, was one of 14 students selected to receive the 2019 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation.

Each of the students was awarded $3,500. To be considered for the annual Appleby Scholarship, a student must be from the state of Maine, have completed their first year of dental school, and be currently enrolled in a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.

Labonte is a member of the class of 2021 at the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine who received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine. He is the son of Mark and Lisa Labonte of Lewiston.

Incorporated in 1867, the Maine Dental Association is a professional membership organization. The MDA works to support members in achieving excellence in dentistry and to be leaders in oral health in Maine. For more information about the MDA, go to www.medental.org.