Dieterich to Present at Mini Law School for HR Professionals

Amy Dieterich

Skelton Taintor & Abbott attorney Amy Dieterich will present at the National Business Institute seminar, “Mini Law School for HR Professionals: A Comprehensive Primer on Labor and Employment Law.” The full-day seminar will take place on November 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor and provide a comprehensive primer on labor and employment law.

With employment-related litigation an ever-possible part of business life, employers must become well informed to proactively protect themselves. Compliance is crucial. The agenda is designed to be of value for attorneys, human resources professionals, accountants, business owners, and company executives. The seven sessions will bring attendees up to date on the fundamentals of human resources.

Attorneys, accountants and human resources professionals are able to earn continuing education credits and should check the NBI website for more information: www.nbi-sems.com

Dieterich will present at three of the sessions: “Employee Handbooks and Policies in the 21st Century,” “Wage and Benefit Issues,” and “Other Employment Laws You Need to Know.”

Dieterich, a three-time New England Rising Stars honoree, is admitted to practice in the federal and state courts in both Maine and New York. Her practice areas include employment, labor, family law, commercial litigation, and municipal and government law. She represents individual clients and businesses in commercial disputes, employment and labor law matters, as well as litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings.

Skelton Taintor & Abbott is one of Maine’s leading law firms serving individuals and businesses in litigation and general representation throughout northern New England for more than 150 years. The firm has been named in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” in America. For more information, visit www.STA-Law.com or call 207.784.3200.