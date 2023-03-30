LEWISTON, ME (March 24, 2023) — Dr. Chuck Radis, author of Go By Boat, returns with a moving new biography of his friend and former college classmate, John Jenkins.

Jenkins, Maine’s first Black state senator and mayor of both Lewiston and Auburn, led a remarkable life and his influence extended far beyond his politics and his constituents. He was a four-time world champion in karate and through his business PEP Talk he gave individuals and organizations the tools for change based on stories and lessons fostering community and the interdependence of mind and spirit. He was also a talented puppeteer who used puppets in presentations to schools throughout Maine. He loved stories, and used them to lower barriers between himself and the largely white audiences of his adopted state.

John Jenkins: Mayor of Maine is a moving tribute that only a close friend could write. In addition to covering Jenkins’ politics, this memoir offers insight into Jenkins’ generous spirit and of his contributions to the state of Maine.

Throughout his years as both a primary health care physician and as a specialist, Dr. Chuck Radis has published both in peer-reviewed journals and in the popular press. He has written on the narcotic epidemic, the logic of expanding Medicare for all Americans, and medical marijuana. As the medical director for the Maine-African Partnership for Social Justice, he travels regularly to the Kiryandongo UN Settlement in Uganda where he partners with refugee groups in innovative public health programs. In recognition of his commitment to public health, Dr. Radis has been named both the Louis Hanson Maine Physician of the Year, and Teacher of the Year at the University of New England, College of Osteopathic Medicine–a rare achievement. He lives on Peaks Island, Maine.

UPCOMING EVENTS AND READINGS

TUESDAY, APRIL 25 at 7 PM Book launch at Portland’s PRINT book store with co-speaker James Reese, Bates College, Dean of International Studies.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 at 12:15 PM Author reading and talk at Marblehead, MA Rotary.

SATURDAY, MAY 27 Book signing at Sherman’s Books in Portland.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Author talk at the Peaks Island Library.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 at 1 PM Book signing at Sherman’s Books in Bar Harbor.