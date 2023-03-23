2023 Indoor Homestead Goods & Farmers Market

AUBURN, ME (March 13, 2023) — After a two-year hiatus, the Auburn Public Library Homestead Goods & Farmers Market is returning this year! For this family-friendly event, the APL will welcome many great vendors who will offer a variety of homegrown and homemade foods, treats, and crafts for sale. (We also are expecting a baby animal or two to join us!)

The Auburn Public Library’s Homestead & Farmers Market is one way the library thanks all our community members and community businesses for their wonderful support.

This event will take place on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

This year’s vendors will include The Chef’s Cupboard, ChiGoBee Farm, Comfort Canning, Lorelei’s Loaves & Treats, Mama G’s Homemade Baked Goods, Meadow Muffin Pottery, Norma Warden Photography, Parris House Woolworks, Valley View Farm, and Warden Family Farm. Local musician Justin Carver will be on hand, and local author Peggy Deblois will be here selling and signing copies of her new book, “The Toll Road North.” And before you head home, don’t forget to stop downstairs at Cibo Pizza to pick up dinner!

For more information on this or other upcoming programs offered by the Auburn Public Library, call the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.

