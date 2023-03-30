Age-Friendly Community Committee Hosts Clothing Drive

AUBURN, ME (March 21, 2023) – Auburn’s Age-Friendly Community Committee is organizing a clothing donation drive for the unhoused community. New, unused clothing and cash donations can be dropped off at the Hasty Community Center at Auburn Recreation (Pettengill Park) during business hours, 8:00AM-4:30PM. Alternatively, residents can contact Ward 5 City Councilor, Leroy Walker, at lwalker@auburnmaine.gov to schedule drop-offs directly. Warm outerwear, rain gear, and other protective items of clothing are needed. The Committee will hold two events for those in need to collect new clothes. On March 25 from 1:00-3:00PM, and April 8 from 2:00-4:00PM, unhoused individuals and families can visit the Auburn Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park to pick up clothes and dispose of any unwanted clothing. Public transportation to the Senior Center is available via citylink bus.