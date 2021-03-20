ELHS construction may begin today – March 18

From City of Auburn

AUBURN – The Auburn School Committee was expected to vote to award the Edward Little High School (ELHS) construction bid on Wednesday, construction for the project expected to start today.

The Auburn Police Department advises motorists to expect changes to vehicle traffic entering and exiting the ELHS campus to accommodate the start of construction. The changes were to begin this morning.

“We want this to go as smoothly as possible,” said Police Chief Jason Moen. “Motorists should slow down, pay close attention to posted signs, watch for pedestrians and construction vehicles, and just be patient as we all get accustomed to the changes.”

Construction at the Edward Little High School campus is expected to start today. The Auburn Heights entrance to the school campus off Western Avenue will be closed during construction, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. (Image courtesy of City of Auburn)

The Auburn Heights entrance off Western Avenue will be closed to all traffic until further notice, most likely until the summer of 2023.

All vehicles will enter and exit the high school campus via Harris Street, Fairmount Avenue or Forest Avenue.

All school buses will enter and exit the campus via Harris Street.

Construction of the new building is expected to last through the summer of 2023, with the building opening to students that fall. The old building will be demolished, and athletic fields constructed from the summer of 2023 through the summer of 2024.

For information about the Edward Little High School project, please visit www.NewELHS.org.