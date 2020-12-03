Events at Lewiston Public Library

From Lewiston Public Library

EXPLORING MENTAL HEALTH

Read Your Mind: Exploring Mental Health in Teen Books.

Read Your Mind is a monthly, virtual series focusing on teen mental health & wellness. Featuring YA authors and community health experts, we hope to explore complex and common health concerns through the vehicle of Teen books.

All Read Your Mind sessions will take place live on Zoom, the last Wednesday of the month @ noon.

They will focus on a particular and unique youth mental health topic, and feature authors of fiction and nonfiction books for teens. The sessions will feature a community support partner with expertise in the mental health topics covered in each book and will leave time for anonymous audience Q&A.

Sessions are intended for teenagers and adults who work with teens, and will be recorded and made available for future viewing.

For information on individual events, please see the library website, or email Harper at hchance@lewistonmaine.gov.

KIDS BOOK BOXES

The November LPL Kids’ Book Boxes are almost ready!

For the months of September through December LPL Kids will be offering the opportunity to sign up for and receive a special package in the mail that includes FREE books and activities surrounding a monthly theme.

There are a limited number of boxes available each month, so be sure to sign up ASAP if you want to be on the list. The boxes are best suited for children ages 7-12.

Sign up now if you’d like to have the December LPL Kids’ Book Box delivered to your home — with books and activities — all of which you get to keep!

To sign up for a box, email LPLKids@LewistonMaine.gov or call (207) 513-3133.

TEEN BOOK BOX

From September-December, LPL Teen will be creating a monthly subscription box for local Lewiston teen readers. Each box will contain 3 brand new books, a book-related gift, and a craft or activity on the month’s theme. We will mail the box to you and all of the books and materials are yours — free and to keep forever!

There are a limited number of boxes available each month, so be sure to register ASAP to reserve your spot! Registration will open at the beginning of each month and close during the last week of the month (or when all slots are full), and boxes will ship by the end of the month.

For more information, contact Harper at hchance@lewistonmaine.gov.