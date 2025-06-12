Sailing, swimming, tennis lessons in Auburn at Taylor Pond

AUBURN, ME – Sailing lessons for kids from 8 to 18 are available on Taylor Pond in Auburn. Lessons are in 3 week blocks starting on June 30 and July 21. Sailors may enroll in either or both session blocks for $510 each. Classes meet Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 5:00 at Taylor Pond. There are no classes on July 4th. Limited scholarship assistance is available to assist new sailors.

A shorter class is offered in a one week session starting June 23 for younger Kids to Discover Sailing. This is open to ages 7 or 8 from 12:30 to 2:00 at a cost of $250.

Children who learn to sail will experience the Maine outdoors and learn lifelong skills including self-reliance, knots, teamwork, weather, sportsmanship, responsibility, and more while having adventures and fun with friends.

Swimming and tennis lessons are available in the morning. See full schedule at www.taylorpondyachtclub.com/lessons for details.

For more information: contact lessons@taylorpondyachtclub.com or visit www.taylorpondyachtclub.com/events to register.

Kids sailing on Taylor Pond