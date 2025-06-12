Pelletier’s Karate offers summer camps

LEWISTON, ME – Pelletier’s Karate Academy is thrilled to announce five weeks of summer camp this year! A beloved community hub for karate, kickboxing, yoga, and more, Pelletier’s has been building strong minds and bodies for over 30 years. Offering a welcoming environment for kids as young as three and adults alike, the academy believes that karate is more than just fitness—it’s about becoming a better person, building self-esteem, and achieving goals in all areas of life. This philosophy shines through in their summer camps, where children thrive in a structured, fun environment filled with learning and play. In addition to karate-focused weeks, Pelletier’s is excited to host two weeks of music camps! For more details or to register, email dojo@pelletierskarate.com. Visit pelletierskarate.com for a full schedule of karate classes.