LEWISTON, ME – St. Mary’s Health System is proud to announce that its Emergency Department, under the leadership of Micah Gaspary, MD, has achieved Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

This national recognition affirms St. Mary’s commitment to providing high-quality, specialized care for older adults in our community. The bronze standard accreditation acknowledges emergency departments that have successfully implemented best practices in geriatric care, including age-appropriate equipment, screening protocols and interdisciplinary education.

The achievement was made possible by a dedicated team of clinical leaders, including Dr. Gaspary, emergency department medical director, and Kelley Parker, RN, who have helped ensure that emergency services at St. Mary’s meet the unique needs of older patients with dignity, safety and expertise.

“This recognition reflects the deep care and clinical excellence our team brings to every patient encounter,” said Win Brown, FACHE, president of St. Mary’s Health System. “It’s a meaningful step forward for our emergency services and a reflection of our commitment to the health and dignity of older adults in our community.”

GEDA accreditation builds on national guidelines developed in 2014 by leading emergency and geriatric care organizations, which recommend practices such as delirium screening, fall risk assessment and coordination with outpatient providers. Level 3 accreditation recognizes emergency departments that have committed to these goals and have made meaningful improvements in how care is delivered to older patients.

St. Mary’s Emergency Department is open 24/7 and offers a full range of emergency services.