Beleaguered opera company assistant Max, played by Benjamin Morang (r.), tries to comfort world-famous tenor Tito Merelli, played by Paul Menezes, in a scene from Community Little Theatre’s production of the comedy “Lend Me A Tenor.” Final performances will take placeThursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.To buy tickets, call 783-0958 or see LACLT.com.