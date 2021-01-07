First baby of 2021

At Central Maine Medical Center

LEWISTON – Jan. 1, 2021 – Carter Edward-Lee Miles of Winthrop is the first baby born at Central Maine Medical Center in 2021.

Carter is the son of Megan Stimson and Dylan Miles. He was born at 12:49 p.m. Friday, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches. He is the couple’s first child.

“He is absolutely adorable,” said Heather Wilcox, of Winthrop, Carter’s maternal grandmother. “He’s perfect. He’s just a sweet as can be.”

Carter’s paternal grandmother couldn’t agree more.

“I swear I haven’t ever seen a more beautiful baby,” Nicolette Geary Bond, of, Laconia N.H., exclaimed over the phone after seeing photos of her grandson.

