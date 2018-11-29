Foss Mansion opens for Christmas Open House and Fair

The Woman’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County will open its historic Foss Mansion at 19 Elm Street in Auburn for a Christmas Open House and Fair on Saturday, December 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

WLU members have decorated the mansion’s first floor, including the grand staircase, for the holidays and Santa will be on hand in the morning for your Christmas photos. Gift baskets, baked goods, holiday items, raffle tickets, and “knit and stitch” items will be available for purchase.

The festive holiday decor blends beautifully with the mansion’s architectural splendor. Built between 1914 and 1917 for Horatio G. and Ella May Fletcher Foss, the distinctive Foss Mansion is a landmark of the Historic Downtown Auburn District and was listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1976.

The Woman’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization. Tax deductible donations will be gratefully accepted at this event to help support the union’s scholarship fund and general maintenance of the Foss Mansion. For more information, contact Kathy Lawrence at 795-6134 or kmlawrence@aol.com, or see womansliteraryunion.com.