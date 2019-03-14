Four Pines Painting supports An Angel’s Wing

Four Pines Painting of Poland has announced that the recipient of their annual charitable giving effort is the newly formed nonprofit organization An Angel’s Wing.

Four Pines Painting’s support of the new nonprofit included painting the entirety of its forthcoming retail arm, the Walk-In Closet. Located at 1567 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, the Walk-In Closet’s profits will go toward providing a support system to individuals affected by Substance Abuse Disorder.

“It’s really a blessing for us to have the capacity to give in this way,” said Four Pines Owner David Muise. “We believe it to be incumbent upon businesses to commit resources to help meet the needs of their communities. Deb York and the team at An Angel’s Wing will fill important and often overlooked gaps in the Substance Abuse Disorder realm, and we couldn’t be happier to use our expertise and resources to help in that mission.”

Painting of the facility was completed with a generous donation of paint supplied by Lewiston Paint and Wallpaper. The Walk-In Closet plans a Grand Opening on April 1, when it will begin selling gently used fashion items and goods for the home. The space is approximately 4000 square feet, with much of that dedicated to retail goods. The remainder will act as office space for the staff of An Angel’s Wing.

“We really couldn’t have done this without the help of so many businesses and community members,” said An Angel’s Wing CEO Deb York. “The disease of Substance Abuse Disorder has deep and unfortunate roots in this area, and everyone knows someone affected. Our entire team is dedicated to striking back and making a difference right here in our own backyard.”

Four Pines Painting services light commercial and residential painting needs in Central and Southern Maine. They operate under the strong Maine values of hard work, clear communication, and exceeding expectations.

A non-profit corporation founded in 2017, An Angel’s Wing aims to strike back and make a difference by operating retail locations that fund quality rehabilitation and recovery opportunities with a focus on prevention for those in need.