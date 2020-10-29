Free Halloween events in Auburn

From City of Auburn

AUBURN – The City of Auburn is cooking up some spooky, fun, and safe ways for families to celebrate Halloween this year.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the United New Auburn Association will be hosting their annual “Hello-ween” event in Anniversary Park from 1-3 p.m.. This event has been modified to comply with Maine CDC guidelines.

The Auburn Recreation Department is preparing for a “howling” good time at the “Fright Fest Drive-Thru Carnival,” which will take place from 3-5 p.m.. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for each vehicle participating, and there is an option for those walking.

After they are all stocked up on candy at Fright Fest, Auburn residents can join us at the City’s first ever “Spooky Drive-In Movie” event taking place in Great Falls Plaza. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for each vehicle and for each showing. The family friendly movie, “Casper” will be screened at 6 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.), followed by the 17-and older super scary film, “IT” at 9 p.m. (gates open at 8:30 p.m.).

To register for Spooky Drive-In Movie Night or for Fright Fest, please visit www.auburnrecreation.com or call 333-6611.

All events are free and will follow Maine CDC guidelines.

All but the UNAA event require pre-registration.

Please wear a mask and practice adequate physical distancing when attending these events.

If you have any questions, please contact the Auburn Recreation Department.