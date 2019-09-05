Bates College Museum of Art to host gallery talk

Guest speaker Robert Flynn Johnson is portayed in this watercolor by DeWitt Hardy, c. 2015.

The Bates College Museum of Art will host a gallery talk by Robert Flynn Johnson, guest curator of the museum’s current exhibition, “DeWitt Hardy: Master of Watercolor,” on Friday, September 6 at 5 p.m.

After a long and distinguished career as curator of prints at the Achenbach Foundation, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Johnson remains active as a curator and author. The address he will deliver at Bates is called “A Journey, Not a Destination: The Triumphs and Frustrations of Four Decades as a Museum Curator.”

The program is free and open to the public. A reception will follow at 6:30 p.m. The museum is located at 75 Russell Street in Lewiston. For more information, call 786-6158 or email museum@bates.edu.