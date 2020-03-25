You know my parents used to tell me that we cannot control everything that happens to us, but what we can control—and what we must control—is how we react to what happens to us.

I know you are concerned, even scared, about your health and that of your loved ones. I know you are thinking about where your next paycheck will come from, or your next bag of groceries. I know that anxiety and concern for the unknown fill the air right now. When your child or grandchild tells you that they are scared, tell them: it’s okay to be scared. Anxiety is normal. The future is uncertain.

But remind them always: we have each other. We are all family. Tell them we have been here before, in one way or another. We fought wars together. We survived blizzards, ice storms, attacks on our nation. We have risen to the challenges of our times before and we are rising to the challenges before us now.

I want to assure you that medical professionals and Maine CDC experts are working around the clock to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and to keep you all healthy and safe.

My Administration has worked with the Legislature, we’re working with Maine’s Congressional Delegation, with other governors and businesses and health care providers, to support small businesses, their employees, and those who are self-employed who been impacted by the coronavirus.

I am proud of that work, but what I am even prouder of is what I see in communities across Maine: I see businesses that are partnering with local nonprofits to make lunches and dinners for those in need. I see teachers conducting classes online and school staff delivering homework packets and meals to children at home. I see fitness instructors offering online classes to keep people active, and parishes live-streaming faith services and hosting online prayer gatherings. I see Maine people simply reaching out to one another to ask “How are you, how can I help?”

Fred Rogers, Mr. Rogers, said, “When I was young and I would see scary things on the news, my mother would say, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” Maine people are helpers, and they are everywhere. They are our doctors, nurses, EMS, firefighters, police officers, grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, childcare workers, government employees; they are you; they are your neighbor; they are your loved ones. They are Maine people.

While I know times are difficult and uncertain, let us remember what we can control, what we can do, not just what we cannot. Remember what we can control—ourselves, our love for another, and our love for this shared state we are so lucky to call home.

Today we go outside and enjoy the state parks, go to a beach, climb a mountain—whether it’s Bald or Battie or Bradbury—enjoy the outdoors, keeping your social (physical) distance.

Today, we keep our distance from one another so that tomorrow we can come together again.

When people look back on us years from now, they will say that Maine did sacrifice but Maine stood strong. They will say: Maine people were tough; Maine people hung together; Maine provided the helpers; Maine people survived; Maine rose again better than ever.