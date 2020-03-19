Preliminary approval for CMH Cancer Center

The Central Maine Cancer Center, a planned $38 million investment for state-of-the-art care at Central Maine Medical Center’s Lewiston campus, has received initial approval from state regulators.

The facility was proposed last December by Central Maine Healthcare (CMH). It will provide convenient, centralized access to the system’s superior outpatient oncology services, along with needed facility and equipment updates, CMH officials said.

“Our patients will receive cutting-edge care in one central location,” said Jeffrey L. Brickman, FACHE, CEO and President of Central Maine Healthcare. “The Cancer Center will provide the convenient access to care we are committed to offering.” Brickman noted that the new facility will house brand-new equipment, including new linear accelerators critical for radiation therapy. It will also be home to the Central Maine Cancer Institute, providing multispecialty, team-based care.

The Certificate of Need Unit of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reviewed CMH’s application and this week announced preliminary approval. Final review and approval is still pending from DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

Central Maine Medical Center has been providing care to the community for more than a century. As the hospital grew on its sprawling campus, its oncology service become spread out nearly three football fields apart, separating radiation oncology, medical oncology and surgeons. Meanwhile, radiation therapy equipment cannot be replaced in its current location—in one of the oldest buildings at the hospital.

At the same time, cancer incidence in Maine has increased, and Androscoggin County remains one of the areas with the highest occurrence of cancers in the state.

In a letter supporting the project, the Dempsey Center wrote: “The {center} would offer Central Mainers another reason to get the highest quality of care close to where they live and work.”

