Halloween “Storywalk” along Auburn’s Riverwalk

The City of Auburn, in collaboration with LA Arts, is pleased to announce the completion of the delightful new “Storywalk” project along Auburn’s beautiful Riverwalk. The project includes eight durable display cases installed along the Riverwalk. The cases, which can be found between Festival Plaza and Bonney Park, will showcase different “art and culture” pieces each month.

Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to take a monthly stroll along the Riverwalk to enjoy the displays. Storywalk will also be part of LA Arts’ annual Last Friday Art Walk each May-October.

Auburn’s Storywalk currently features a fun and spooky Halloween theme. Each display case contains a verse from a different piece of Halloween-inspired literature, along with title and author information, a fun fact, photos of the book covers, and one or two photo representations created by students at Edward Little High School.

In November, Auburn’s Storywalk will feature art and essays by Walton Elementary students about the importance of being thankful and giving back.

The Auburn Recreation Department will be organizing and changing the displays monthly. For more information, contact Auburn Recreation Director Sabrina Best at sbest@auburnmaine.gov or 333-6611.