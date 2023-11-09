Have a spellbinding time at My Witch at TPT

LEWISTON, ME — My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories, playing Nov 10, 11 and 12 at The Public Theatre, is the amazing tale of the brains, heart and courage it took for a gentle kindergarten teacher from Cleveland, Ohio to become The Wicked Witch of The West as well as one of the most famous character actresses of her time.

If there is one movie we all share, it’s The Wizard of Oz, and this delightful show takes a loving look at the woman behind the cackle and green makeup. Set in the cottage where she lived on a small island in Maine, playwright John Ahlin’s script offers the audience entertaining anecdotes of Margaret Hamilton’s life along with insightful tidbits about Hollywood and the making of The Wizard of Oz.

Actress Jean Tafler casts a spell on the audience with her mesmerizing portrayal of Margaret Hamilton, whose Wicked Witch of the West scared the living daylights out of every one of us.

Unknown to many, Margaret Hamilton appeared in hundreds of movies, plays and musicals, enjoying a long and rich acting career spanning six decades on stage and screen. My Witch, The Margaret Hamilton Stories is a fascinating show, especially for fans of classic Hollywood movies.

My Witch, The Margaret Hamilton Stories will be performed at The Public Theatre on Friday, Nov 10 at 7pm, Sat Nov 11 at 3pm, and Sun Nov 12 at 2pm. Tickets are $30. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org. Location: 31 Maple St, Lewiston. Sponsored by Lee Auto Malls and LA Metro Magazine. Season Underwriters: Sun Journal, Platz Associates, and Bennett Radio Group.

Jean Tafler as Margaret Hamilton