City of Lewiston to open Community Resiliency Center

LEWISTON, ME – The City of Lewiston, in partnership with the State of Maine and community partners, will open the Community Resiliency Center (CRC) at 184 Main Street beginning Mon., Nov. 13. The Red Cross, other local and state partners, and the FBI Victim Services Division have coordinated services for victims’ families at the Family Assistance Center (FAC) located at the Lewiston Armory.

The FAC will close on Thu., Nov. 2, at 5 PM and transition to the CRC. Access to services in Lewiston will continue during this transition.

The CRC will be launched under the management of the Lewiston-based non-profit Community Concepts. The CRC will provide supportive services for victims, survivors, first responders, and families impacted by the mass violence. The CRC will be in downtown Lewiston and is in the process of being established to welcome individuals in need. In the interim, every identified victim has been connected to a victim advocate who will continue to provide support services and resources to them and their families.

More information on the hours of operation of the CRC and the services provided will be released in advance of the opening on November 13. If individuals are in need of immediate support, the following resources are available:

Sweetser will have walk-in capacity for those seeking services and support, located at 217 Main Street, Lewiston, Monday – Friday, 8:00 – 5:00.

Call or text 988: This suicide and behavioral health crisis hotline is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by trained crisis specialists offering free, confidential support for anyone. Specialists also can respond by chat at 988lifeline.org. Information for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at the city’s website, and the Maine Association for the Deaf has information on counseling and other support.

Veterans and their loved ones can dial 988 then press 1, text 838255, or chat at www.veteranscrisisline.net.

Teens and young adults can text (207) 515-8398: The National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Line connects youth with other youth to help them manage their challenges every day from noon to 10 PM.

If you’re unsure, contact 211. It provides general information, including how to access behavioral health and social service resources, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information can also be found at 211maine.org.

Clinicians, educators and first responders can call 1-800-769-9819: The FrontLine WarmLine offers free support services to help these professionals manage the stress of responding to disasters from 8 AM to 8 PM, seven days a week.

All of these resources provide free, confidential support.