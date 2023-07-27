Health Care Apprenticeship Class Has August Start

LEWISTON, ME (July 21, 2023) — A new health care pathways apprenticeship class is scheduled to begin at Lewiston Adult Education in August.

Testing and interviews will be held for the candidates through July. English language learners will receive health care certification along with English language immersion.

The Health Care Pathway program is divided into three sections, beginning with Health Care Foundations, continuing with Personal Support Specialist (PSS) training and ending with Certified Nursing Assistant training. All include English language immersion as part of the curriculum. Successful students will have the opportunity to apply and become apprentices at local healthcare facilities.

Earlier in July, students in the ongoing health care pathways apprenticeship class celebrated earning their Personal Support Specialist certification. Their class began in May. Students are scheduled to finish in September and will have earned the certified nursing assistant certification.

To register for new the August session, students must be 18 years old, take the CASAS exam and have started the process to receive their work permit in order to be considered for the class.

Contact Josee Castonguay at jcastonguay@lewistonpublicschools.org for more details about the August health care class.

Students interested in other workforce classes can look for updates on Lewiston Adult Education’s website, www.lewiston.maineadulted.org, about future training programs. They include:

—Workplace technology certification, which will focus on computers, is set for a September start.

—Construction/manufacturing will begin later in the fall.

—Today’s Teller, a banking program, is scheduled to begin in October.

For more information about the fall workforce classes, email Mike Reagan at mreagan@lewistonpublicschools.org.

Health care apprenticeship students show off the Personal Support Specialist certification they earned in July as part of their training at Lewiston Adult Education.