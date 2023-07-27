City of Auburn Launches New Podcast, ‘Absolutely Auburn!’

AUBURN, ME (July 21, 2023) –The City of Auburn’s Communications Department launched a new podcast earlier today, entitled Absolutely Auburn! Hosted by Downtown Coordinator Jennifer Boenig and produced by Communications Assistant Abby Borron, the Absolutely Auburn podcast aims to give residents the opportunity to hear from city staff and officials in an in-depth and informative way.

For the inaugural episode, Boenig chatted with Auburn City Manager Phil Crowell and Assistant City Manager Brian Wood on why the city is starting a podcast, what the day-to-day of their jobs looks like, how residents can get involved in local government, and more.

Listeners can find the Absolutely Auburn podcast at https://absolutelyauburn.buzzsprout.com, as well as auburnmaine.gov and goauburn.me, or on their favorite podcast app, such as Spotify or Amazon Music. The city plans to release a new episode every two weeks.

The guests on Absolutely Auburn’s inaugural episode: L to R – Assistant City Manager Brian Wood and City Manager Phil Crowell proudly display their “golden microphone” thank you gifts for appearing on the podcast.