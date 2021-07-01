Health Options has fall grant opportunities

From Health Options

LEWISTON – Lewiston-based Community Health Options (Health Options) has opened its fall 2021 Community Benefit Expenditure (CBE) grant cycle for applications. \

Several grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from $3,000 to $10,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 23.

The CBE supports Maine nonprofit, community organizations working to promote wellness and community health.

The fall grant priorities are focused on helping people who are living with, or at risk of, substance use disorders, supporting people with substance use recovery and continuity of care, and reducing negative substance-related health impacts in the state.

According to The Maine Drug Data Hub, a collaboration among several state departments, the Governor’s Office and the University of Maine, the state recorded 502 overdose deaths in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic created instability in the drug supply, use patterns, and the well-being of Mainers, leading to this new state record. The previous high was 417 in 2017. The rate is expected to trend upward with 81 confirmed and 19 suspected cases in the first two months of 2021.

“These data patterns show that many at-risk Maine people are still struggling with the stress and disruptions caused by the pandemic,” said Maggie Kelley, Sr. VP and Chief Clinical Officer at Health Options. “As a Maine-based, nonprofit health insurance organization with a vision to transform and improve individual and community health, we are committed to supporting Maine people experiencing or at risk of substance use issues.”

Interested nonprofits are encouraged to learn more at the Community Giving section of the Health Options website/ Recipients will be notified in September.

Health Options laid the financial and foundational groundwork for a Community Benefits Expenditure (CBE) program in 2019 and began awarding grants in 2020. Health Options works with the Maine Community Foundation to administer grant funds. The CBE Advisory Council includes public health experts, community organizers, and people with decades of experience working in the nonprofit sector. Learn more here: Community Giving.

Community Health Options is the only Maine-based, nonprofit, Member-led health plan and self-funded plan administrator providing comprehensive health insurance benefits for individuals, families, and businesses. Health Options partners with more than 1,300 businesses and 48,000 healthcare providers in the state. The organization recently launched PioneerASO, an administration-only offering for companies looking to self-fund employee healthcare coverage.