Honor Society at CMCC Earns Highest Rating

Heading up the Alpha Phi Xi Chapter of PTK this fall are left to right Judi Moreno, advisor; Kathe McPherson, president; Steve Ouellette, treasurer; Jeremy Pellegrini, public relations chair; Brandon Mastrorillo, reporter; and Kyle Matthews, vice president.

The Alpha Phi Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) at Central Maine Community College has achieved five-star status, the highest level of engagement offered by the international honor society for two-year colleges. The Chapter previously earned five-star status in 2010. It is now one of only two five-star chapters in Maine.

Phi Theta Kappa chapters have five levels of engagement that progress from local, campus involvement to regional involvement to international involvement. The Five Star Chapter plan is the roadmap guiding the chapter through the levels. Chapters use the plan as a guide for building a strong, active chapter.

To achieve five-star status, colleges must meet a rigorous set of requirements, including the submission of an “Honors in Action” project. A five-star chapter is the pinnacle of engagement in Phi Theta Kappa programming.

The Alpha Phi Xi Honors in Action project was focused on food insecurity among some CMCC students. The chapter conducted a survey that revealed that food insecurity was an issue and that some students were missing important meals. In collaboration with CMCC administration, chapter members have increased awareness of this issue on campus and have begun gathering non-perishable foods for distribution. Going forward, Alpha Phi Xi plans to ensure that free snacks and sandwiches are more readily available to CMCC students in need.